The Green Bay Phoenix (5-6) will meet the Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 18.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Jones: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Hall: 5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Rich Byhre: 5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK David Douglas Jr.: 5.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Javian McCollum: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Milos Uzan: 8.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK John Hugley: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sam Godwin: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 26th 84.8 Points Scored 63.6 348th 24th 62.9 Points Allowed 66.4 75th 70th 39.4 Rebounds 33.7 295th 160th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 334th 138th 8.0 3pt Made 7.3 203rd 108th 14.7 Assists 11.5 300th 210th 12.1 Turnovers 12.0 200th

