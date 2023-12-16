Green Bay vs. Oklahoma December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (5-6) will meet the Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 18.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Douglas Jr.: 5.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 8.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- John Hugley: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sam Godwin: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|26th
|84.8
|Points Scored
|63.6
|348th
|24th
|62.9
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|75th
|70th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|33.7
|295th
|160th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|334th
|138th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|7.3
|203rd
|108th
|14.7
|Assists
|11.5
|300th
|210th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
