The Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) aim to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Billikens' 76.1 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 59.8 the Phoenix allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.8 points, Saint Louis is 5-5.

Green Bay's record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.1 points.

The Phoenix record 69.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 75.1 the Billikens allow.

Green Bay has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.1 points.

Saint Louis is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.

This year the Phoenix are shooting 45.7% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Billikens give up.

The Billikens shoot 43.7% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Phoenix concede.

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%

11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG% Bailey Butler: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32)

7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32) Cassie Schiltz: 9.8 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

9.8 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Maddy Schreiber: 11.2 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

11.2 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%

