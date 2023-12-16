On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Henri Jokiharju going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Jokiharju stats and insights

Jokiharju has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Jokiharju has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have three shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jokiharju recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:43 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:46 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:28 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:13 Away W 5-1

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

