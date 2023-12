A total of 12 games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Horizon team, including the matchup between the Cleveland State Vikings and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Charleston (SC) Cougars at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Youngstown State Penguins at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Louis Billikens at Green Bay Phoenix 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cleveland State Vikings vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Cleveland State Vikings vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Cleveland State Vikings vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Cleveland State Vikings vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Cleveland State Vikings vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Cleveland State Vikings vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Cleveland State Vikings vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Cleveland State Vikings vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Cleveland State Vikings vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!