On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Hudson Fasching going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fasching stats and insights

Fasching has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Fasching has zero points on the power play.

Fasching averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:25 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:21 Away W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:13 Away W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.