On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Hudson Fasching going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

  • Fasching has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Fasching has zero points on the power play.
  • Fasching averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:25 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:21 Away W 4-3
11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:13 Away W 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

