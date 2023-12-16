The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack Hughes find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

  • In nine of 22 games this season, Hughes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken eight shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.
  • Hughes averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.2%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:37 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 18:32 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 27:16 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 23:29 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:41 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:09 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:11 Home L 2-1

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

