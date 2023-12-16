Jack Hughes will be among those in action Saturday when his New Jersey Devils meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Looking to bet on Hughes' props? Here is some information to help you.

Jack Hughes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 17:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In nine of 22 games this season Hughes has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in 15 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Hughes has an assist in 11 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 22 Games 4 34 Points 6 11 Goals 2 23 Assists 4

