Will James Hamblin Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 16?
Should you bet on James Hamblin to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hamblin stats and insights
- Hamblin has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Hamblin has no points on the power play.
- He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hamblin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:11
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|6:26
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|9:45
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.