Should you bet on James Hamblin to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamblin stats and insights

Hamblin has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Hamblin has no points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Hamblin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:25 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:30 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:37 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:13 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:11 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 6:26 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 9:45 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:33 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:33 Away L 6-3

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

