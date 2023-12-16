Jesper Bratt will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. There are prop bets for Bratt available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jesper Bratt vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt has averaged 19:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Bratt has a goal in nine games this year out of 27 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 19 of 27 games this year, Bratt has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 27 games this year, Bratt has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Bratt hits the over on his points over/under is 36.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bratt Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 27 Games 4 33 Points 4 12 Goals 2 21 Assists 2

