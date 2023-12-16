When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Joel Farabee score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Farabee stats and insights

In 11 of 29 games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Farabee has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:40 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:19 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:53 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:17 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 0:56 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:55 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.