Joel Farabee and the Philadelphia Flyers will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Does a wager on Farabee interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Farabee vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Farabee Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Farabee has averaged 14:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Farabee has a goal in 11 games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Farabee has a point in 16 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

Farabee has had an assist in a game six times this season over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Farabee has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Farabee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Farabee Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 29 Games 3 19 Points 1 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.