Will John-Jason Peterka Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 16?
Can we count on John-Jason Peterka scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Peterka stats and insights
- Peterka has scored in 12 of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Peterka's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 86 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Peterka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:58
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|19:16
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Away
|W 5-1
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
