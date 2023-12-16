Can we count on John-Jason Peterka scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Peterka stats and insights

  • Peterka has scored in 12 of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Peterka's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 86 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:42 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:42 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:47 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:16 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:29 Away W 5-1

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

