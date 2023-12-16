John-Jason Peterka and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. If you're considering a bet on Peterka against the Coyotes, we have lots of info to help.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Peterka has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 16:13 on the ice per game.

Peterka has a goal in 12 games this year through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Peterka has a point in 19 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In nine of 31 games this season, Peterka has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Peterka hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Peterka going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 31 Games 3 22 Points 1 12 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

