When the New Jersey Devils play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will John Marino find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will John Marino score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Marino stats and insights

Marino has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).

Marino has zero points on the power play.

Marino averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:05 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:49 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:07 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:40 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 2-1

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

