Can we count on John Tavares lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Tavares stats and insights

  • In eight of 27 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken four shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • Tavares has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.
  • He has an 8.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Tavares recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 20:24 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:35 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 17:49 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:10 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:05 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:53 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 21:35 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

