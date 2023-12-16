John Tavares will be among those in action Saturday when his Toronto Maple Leafs play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena. Thinking about a bet on Tavares? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

John Tavares vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Tavares has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

In eight of 27 games this year, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 19 of 27 games this year, Tavares has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Tavares has an assist in 14 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Tavares hits the over on his points over/under is 64.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tavares has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tavares Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 4 28 Points 3 8 Goals 1 20 Assists 2

