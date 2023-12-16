When the New Jersey Devils take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

Siegenthaler is yet to score through 27 games this season.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Siegenthaler has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Siegenthaler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:27 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 26:55 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:12 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:29 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

