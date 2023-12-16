Should you bet on Jonathan Huberdeau to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Huberdeau stats and insights

In four of 30 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

On the power play, Huberdeau has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 2 0 2 18:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:45 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.