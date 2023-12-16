Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're considering a bet on Huberdeau against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Huberdeau has a plus-minus of -14, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.

Huberdeau has a goal in four games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 30 games this year, Huberdeau has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Huberdeau has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Huberdeau has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 2 15 Points 2 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

