Will Jordan Oesterle Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 16?
Will Jordan Oesterle light the lamp when the Calgary Flames face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Oesterle stats and insights
- Oesterle is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- Oesterle has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Oesterle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 5-3
Flames vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
