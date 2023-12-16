Will Jordan Oesterle light the lamp when the Calgary Flames face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Oesterle stats and insights

Oesterle is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

Oesterle has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Oesterle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 5-4 OT 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:28 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 6-2 10/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 5-3

Flames vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

