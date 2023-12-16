Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kenosha County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portage High School at Tremper High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland Center High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
