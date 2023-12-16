Will Kyle Okposo Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 16?
Should you bet on Kyle Okposo to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Okposo stats and insights
- In five of 31 games this season, Okposo has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have three shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Okposo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|1
|2
|13:22
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:37
|Away
|W 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.