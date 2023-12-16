The New York Islanders, Kyle Palmieri among them, face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to bet on Palmieri's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:35 on the ice per game.

In nine of 29 games this year, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 29 games this year, Palmieri has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Palmieri has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Palmieri goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 29 Games 2 18 Points 1 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

