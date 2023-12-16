2024 NCAA Bracketology: La Salle March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we count on La Salle to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How La Salle ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|171
La Salle's best wins
La Salle notched its signature win of the season on November 7, when it beat the Drexel Dragons, who rank No. 149 in the RPI rankings, 67-61. Jhamir Brickus led the way versus Drexel, tallying 18 points. Second on the team was Anwar Gill with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 79-74 at home over Northeastern (No. 178/RPI) on November 11
- 69-57 at home over Bucknell (No. 207/RPI) on November 14
- 93-92 over Pennsylvania (No. 217/RPI) on December 2
- 79-78 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 314/RPI) on November 18
- 67-51 on the road over Lafayette (No. 330/RPI) on December 9
La Salle's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- The Explorers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Explorers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
Schedule insights
- La Salle has drawn the 277th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Explorers have 15 games left versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- La Salle has 20 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
La Salle's next game
- Matchup: La Salle Explorers vs. Rosemont Ravens
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
