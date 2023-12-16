When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Le Moyne be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Le Moyne ranks

Record NEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 319

Le Moyne's best win

Le Moyne, in its signature win of the season, beat the CSU Northridge Matadors 80-70 on November 21. That signature win against CSU Northridge featured a team-best 24 points from Luke Sutherland. Kaiyem Cleary, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Le Moyne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Le Moyne is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Le Moyne is playing the 329th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

In terms of the Dolphins' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have two contests against teams above .500.

Le Moyne's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Le Moyne's next game

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Le Moyne Dolphins

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Le Moyne Dolphins Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV Channel: Peacock

