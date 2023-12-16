When the Edmonton Oilers play the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Leon Draisaitl score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

  • In 10 of 27 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
  • Draisaitl has picked up eight goals and eight assists on the power play.
  • He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 76 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:55 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 22:01 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:34 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 17:24 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 17:01 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:48 Away L 6-3

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

