Leon Draisaitl will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at Rogers Place, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Draisaitl in that upcoming Oilers-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Draisaitl has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 21:20 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 27 games this season Draisaitl has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Draisaitl has a point in 18 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Draisaitl has an assist in 14 of 27 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Draisaitl goes over his points over/under is 37%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 76 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 27 Games 3 33 Points 3 12 Goals 1 21 Assists 2

