Will Long Beach State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Long Beach State's complete tournament resume.

How Long Beach State ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 136

Long Beach State's best wins

Long Beach State picked up its signature win of the season on November 17 by securing a 94-86 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 60-ranked team based on the RPI. Marcus Tsohonis led the way against Michigan, putting up 35 points. Second on the team was Aboubacar Traore with 15 points.

Next best wins

84-79 on the road over USC (No. 156/RPI) on December 10

77-73 on the road over DePaul (No. 205/RPI) on November 11

80-76 over Iona (No. 261/RPI) on November 21

75-69 on the road over Montana State (No. 294/RPI) on November 26

83-73 at home over Sacramento State (No. 318/RPI) on December 2

Long Beach State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Long Beach State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Long Beach State is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Long Beach State has drawn the 160th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

As far as the Beach's upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

LBSU has 21 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Long Beach State's next game

Matchup: Long Beach State Beach vs. Cal State-Dominguez Hills Toros

Long Beach State Beach vs. Cal State-Dominguez Hills Toros Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

