2024 NCAA Bracketology: Long Beach State March Madness Resume | December 18
Will Long Beach State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Long Beach State's complete tournament resume.
How Long Beach State ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|136
Long Beach State's best wins
Long Beach State picked up its signature win of the season on November 17 by securing a 94-86 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 60-ranked team based on the RPI. Marcus Tsohonis led the way against Michigan, putting up 35 points. Second on the team was Aboubacar Traore with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 84-79 on the road over USC (No. 156/RPI) on December 10
- 77-73 on the road over DePaul (No. 205/RPI) on November 11
- 80-76 over Iona (No. 261/RPI) on November 21
- 75-69 on the road over Montana State (No. 294/RPI) on November 26
- 83-73 at home over Sacramento State (No. 318/RPI) on December 2
Long Beach State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Long Beach State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Long Beach State is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Long Beach State has drawn the 160th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- As far as the Beach's upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.
- LBSU has 21 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.
Long Beach State's next game
- Matchup: Long Beach State Beach vs. Cal State-Dominguez Hills Toros
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
