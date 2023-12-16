For bracketology insights on Loyola Marymount and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Loyola Marymount ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 225

Loyola Marymount's best wins

When Loyola Marymount beat the Jackson State Tigers, who are ranked No. 108 in the RPI, on November 14 by a score of 88-66, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Dominick Harris tallied a team-high 28 points with five rebounds and zero assists in the game against Jackson State.

Next best wins

78-75 over UNLV (No. 194/RPI) on December 9

67-47 at home over UTEP (No. 226/RPI) on November 25

61-60 over Florida International (No. 297/RPI) on November 21

90-63 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 355/RPI) on November 29

Loyola Marymount's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Loyola Marymount is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Loyola Marymount is facing the 216th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have seven games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

Reviewing Marymount's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Loyola Marymount's next game

Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Detroit Mercy Titans Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Loyola Marymount Lions -16.5

Loyola Marymount Lions -16.5 Total: 143.5 points

