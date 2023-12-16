2024 NCAA Bracketology: Loyola Marymount March Madness Resume | December 18
For bracketology insights on Loyola Marymount and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.
How Loyola Marymount ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|225
Loyola Marymount's best wins
When Loyola Marymount beat the Jackson State Tigers, who are ranked No. 108 in the RPI, on November 14 by a score of 88-66, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Dominick Harris tallied a team-high 28 points with five rebounds and zero assists in the game against Jackson State.
Next best wins
- 78-75 over UNLV (No. 194/RPI) on December 9
- 67-47 at home over UTEP (No. 226/RPI) on November 25
- 61-60 over Florida International (No. 297/RPI) on November 21
- 90-63 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 355/RPI) on November 29
Loyola Marymount's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Loyola Marymount is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Loyola Marymount is facing the 216th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- When it comes to the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have seven games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.
- Reviewing Marymount's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Loyola Marymount's next game
- Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Detroit Mercy Titans
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Loyola Marymount Lions -16.5
- Total: 143.5 points
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.