Saturday's contest between the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) and the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) at Footprint Center has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Loyola Marymount coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 76, UCSB 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Marymount (-4.9)

Loyola Marymount (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.9

Loyola Marymount has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to UCSB, who is 1-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Lions are 5-4-0 and the Gauchos are 3-3-0.

Loyola Marymount Performance Insights

The Lions have a +82 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 123rd in college basketball and are allowing 69.5 per contest to rank 143rd in college basketball.

Loyola Marymount prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It is grabbing 37.5 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.6 per outing.

Loyola Marymount makes 3.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.2 (51st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Lions' 99.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 94th in college basketball, and the 88.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 168th in college basketball.

Loyola Marymount forces 10.6 turnovers per game (297th in college basketball) while committing 11.6 (158th in college basketball play).

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.1 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 75.8 per contest (290th in college basketball).

UCSB is 76th in college basketball at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.2 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

UCSB connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (270th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (69th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make, shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc.

UCSB has committed 14.5 turnovers per game (337th in college basketball), 4.9 more than the 9.6 it forces (341st in college basketball).

