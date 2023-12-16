The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will host the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Loyola Marymount Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lions have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Gauchos' opponents have made.
  • In games Loyola Marymount shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
  • The Lions are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 78th.
  • The Lions put up only 1.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Gauchos allow (75.8).
  • When Loyola Marymount scores more than 75.8 points, it is 4-2.

UCSB Stats Insights

  • The Gauchos' 52.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Lions have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
  • This season, UCSB has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.6% from the field.
  • The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos rank 236th.
  • The Gauchos' 83.1 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 69.5 the Lions give up to opponents.
  • When UCSB gives up fewer than 77.7 points, it is 4-0.

Loyola Marymount Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Loyola Marymount scored 78.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged on the road (71.1).
  • The Lions allowed 70.9 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.2).
  • Loyola Marymount made 10.4 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.8 more threes and 6.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UCSB scored 5.7 more points per game at home (75.3) than away (69.6).
  • At home, the Gauchos conceded 65.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.1).
  • At home, UCSB made 6.9 treys per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged away (4.4). UCSB's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).

Loyola Marymount Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Central Arkansas W 90-63 Gersten Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Nevada L 73-59 Lawlor Events Center
12/9/2023 UNLV W 78-75 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 UCSB - Footprint Center
12/18/2023 Detroit Mercy - Gersten Pavilion
12/22/2023 Colorado State - Gersten Pavilion

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Northern Arizona W 70-59 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/6/2023 @ New Mexico L 84-61 The Pit
12/9/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 126-76 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/16/2023 Loyola Marymount - Footprint Center
12/20/2023 Howard - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/28/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center

