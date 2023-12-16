How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will host the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Loyola Marymount Stats Insights
- This season, the Lions have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Gauchos' opponents have made.
- In games Loyola Marymount shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Lions are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 78th.
- The Lions put up only 1.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Gauchos allow (75.8).
- When Loyola Marymount scores more than 75.8 points, it is 4-2.
UCSB Stats Insights
- The Gauchos' 52.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Lions have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
- This season, UCSB has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.6% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos rank 236th.
- The Gauchos' 83.1 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 69.5 the Lions give up to opponents.
- When UCSB gives up fewer than 77.7 points, it is 4-0.
Loyola Marymount Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Loyola Marymount scored 78.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged on the road (71.1).
- The Lions allowed 70.9 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.2).
- Loyola Marymount made 10.4 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.8 more threes and 6.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).
UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UCSB scored 5.7 more points per game at home (75.3) than away (69.6).
- At home, the Gauchos conceded 65.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.1).
- At home, UCSB made 6.9 treys per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged away (4.4). UCSB's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).
Loyola Marymount Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 90-63
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 73-59
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/9/2023
|UNLV
|W 78-75
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
UCSB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 70-59
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 84-61
|The Pit
|12/9/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 126-76
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|Howard
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
