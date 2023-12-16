The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will host the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports

KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Marymount Stats Insights

This season, the Lions have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Gauchos' opponents have made.

In games Loyola Marymount shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Lions are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 78th.

The Lions put up only 1.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Gauchos allow (75.8).

When Loyola Marymount scores more than 75.8 points, it is 4-2.

UCSB Stats Insights

The Gauchos' 52.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Lions have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

This season, UCSB has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.6% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos rank 236th.

The Gauchos' 83.1 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 69.5 the Lions give up to opponents.

When UCSB gives up fewer than 77.7 points, it is 4-0.

Loyola Marymount Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Marymount scored 78.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged on the road (71.1).

The Lions allowed 70.9 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.2).

Loyola Marymount made 10.4 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.8 more threes and 6.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UCSB scored 5.7 more points per game at home (75.3) than away (69.6).

At home, the Gauchos conceded 65.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.1).

At home, UCSB made 6.9 treys per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged away (4.4). UCSB's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).

Loyola Marymount Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Central Arkansas W 90-63 Gersten Pavilion 12/2/2023 @ Nevada L 73-59 Lawlor Events Center 12/9/2023 UNLV W 78-75 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 UCSB - Footprint Center 12/18/2023 Detroit Mercy - Gersten Pavilion 12/22/2023 Colorado State - Gersten Pavilion

UCSB Upcoming Schedule