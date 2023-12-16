The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB matchup.

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Marymount Moneyline UCSB Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Marymount (-2.5) 146.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Marymount (-3.5) 147.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Betting Trends

Loyola Marymount has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Lions' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

UCSB has won just one game against the spread this season.

Gauchos games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

