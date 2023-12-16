Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) play the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Dominick Harris: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 10.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Hill: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lars Thiemann: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 21.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 7.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Stat Comparison
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|UCSB AVG
|UCSB Rank
|123rd
|77.7
|Points Scored
|83.1
|40th
|143rd
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|290th
|146th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|39.3
|76th
|156th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|237th
|51st
|9.2
|3pt Made
|6.5
|270th
|233rd
|12.7
|Assists
|16.5
|42nd
|158th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|14.5
|337th
