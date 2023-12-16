The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) play the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Game Information

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Dominick Harris: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Merkviladze: 10.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Hill: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Lars Thiemann: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 21.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ariel Bland: 7.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Yohan Traore: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cole Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank 123rd 77.7 Points Scored 83.1 40th 143rd 69.5 Points Allowed 75.8 290th 146th 37.5 Rebounds 39.3 76th 156th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 237th 51st 9.2 3pt Made 6.5 270th 233rd 12.7 Assists 16.5 42nd 158th 11.6 Turnovers 14.5 337th

