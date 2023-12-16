The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) play the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Game Information

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

  • Dominick Harris: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Merkviladze: 10.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Hill: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lars Thiemann: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Ajay Mitchell: 21.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ariel Bland: 7.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yohan Traore: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cole Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank
123rd 77.7 Points Scored 83.1 40th
143rd 69.5 Points Allowed 75.8 290th
146th 37.5 Rebounds 39.3 76th
156th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 237th
51st 9.2 3pt Made 6.5 270th
233rd 12.7 Assists 16.5 42nd
158th 11.6 Turnovers 14.5 337th

