The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) host the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) after winning three straight home games. The Lions are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Marymount -2.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Marymount vs UCSB Betting Records & Stats

The Lions have gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

This season, Loyola Marymount has won three of its four games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Lions have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UCSB has covered the spread once in six opportunities this year.

The Gauchos have been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCSB has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Marymount 5 55.6% 77.7 160.8 69.5 145.3 148.5 UCSB 3 50% 83.1 160.8 75.8 145.3 146.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Loyola Marymount vs UCSB Insights & Trends

The 77.7 points per game the Lions record are just 1.9 more points than the Gauchos give up (75.8).

When Loyola Marymount scores more than 75.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Gauchos put up 13.6 more points per game (83.1) than the Lions give up to opponents (69.5).

UCSB has put together a 0-4 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Marymount 4-5-0 3-2 5-4-0 UCSB 1-5-0 0-2 3-3-0

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Marymount UCSB 13-3 Home Record 12-3 4-7 Away Record 10-4 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.