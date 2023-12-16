For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Luke Hughes a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In four of 27 games this season, Hughes has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:06 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:15 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:16 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:32 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:45 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:53 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 20:27 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

