Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Devils-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Luke Hughes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 20:02 on the ice per game.

Hughes has a goal in four games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hughes has a point in 12 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 27 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 27 Games 1 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.