Will MacKenzie Weegar find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

In seven of 30 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

Weegar has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Weegar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:01 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 25:08 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:09 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:16 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:08 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:17 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 23:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:53 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

