The Calgary Flames, with MacKenzie Weegar, take the ice Saturday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Weegar? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

Weegar has averaged 22:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Weegar has a goal in seven of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Weegar has a point in 15 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Weegar has an assist in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Weegar's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Weegar has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Weegar Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 2 17 Points 0 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

