Malik Beasley and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be hitting the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Beasley, in his last game (December 13 win against the Pacers), posted seven points, six rebounds and two steals.

We're going to examine Beasley's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 13.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.3 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 18.2 20 PR -- 16.7 18.4 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Beasley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Pistons

Beasley has taken 9.0 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 9.7% and 9.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Beasley is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Beasley's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.8 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Pistons are the 23rd-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 119.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Pistons are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons are the 13th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

The Pistons are the fourth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malik Beasley vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 25 10 6 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.