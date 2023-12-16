The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Marc Staal light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Staal stats and insights

  • Staal is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Staal has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:54 Home W 4-3 SO
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:30 Away W 5-2
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:02 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:46 Away L 3-2
10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:24 Home W 4-1
10/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.