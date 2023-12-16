Will Marc Staal Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 16?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Marc Staal light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Staal stats and insights
- Staal is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Staal has no points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Staal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|14:54
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:02
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|W 2-0
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
