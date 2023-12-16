The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Marc Staal light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

Staal is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Staal has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:54 Home W 4-3 SO 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:30 Away W 5-2 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:02 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:46 Away L 3-2 10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:24 Home W 4-1 10/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 2-0

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

