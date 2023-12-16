For bracketology analysis around Marquette and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Preseason national championship odds: +2500

How Marquette ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 7 7 3

Marquette's best wins

Against the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks on November 21, Marquette notched its best win of the season, a 73-59 victory. With 21 points, Oso Ighodaro was the leading scorer against Kansas. Second on the team was Chase Ross, with 12 points.

Next best wins

71-64 on the road over Illinois (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 14

92-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 52/RPI) on November 6

86-65 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll) on December 6

93-56 at home over Southern (No. 128/RPI) on November 28

78-59 at home over Notre Dame (No. 176/RPI) on December 9

Marquette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Marquette is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

According to the RPI, Marquette has two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Marquette faces the 15th-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Golden Eagles' 19 remaining games this year, 11 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records north of .500.

Marquette has 19 games left to play this year, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Marquette's next game

Matchup: Providence Friars vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

Providence Friars vs. Marquette Golden Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

