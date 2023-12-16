The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Martin Pospisil find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pospisil stats and insights

  • In three of 18 games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
  • Pospisil has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:57 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:43 Away L 6-5
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:27 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.