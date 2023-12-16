Will Martin Pospisil Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 16?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Martin Pospisil find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Pospisil stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- Pospisil has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Pospisil recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|11:57
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|5:43
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 4-2
Flames vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
