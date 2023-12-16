For bracketology insights around Maryland and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Maryland ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 1-1 NR NR 207

Maryland's best wins

Maryland, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 81-75 in overtime on December 6. Jahmir Young, in that signature victory, delivered a team-leading 28 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Julian Reese also played a role with 24 points, 15 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

68-55 at home over South Alabama (No. 252/RPI) on November 25

68-53 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 306/RPI) on November 7

105-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 315/RPI) on December 12

103-76 at home over Rider (No. 344/RPI) on November 28

92-68 at home over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on November 21

Maryland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Based on the RPI, the Terrapins have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Maryland has drawn the 288th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Terrapins' upcoming schedule, they have eight games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

Glancing at Maryland's upcoming schedule, it has five games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Maryland's next game

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins vs. Nicholls State Colonels

Maryland Terrapins vs. Nicholls State Colonels Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV Channel: BTN

