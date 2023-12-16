Will Mathew Barzal score a goal when the New York Islanders take on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

Barzal has scored in nine of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.

Barzal's shooting percentage is 11.0%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 20:56 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:01 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:19 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 4 2 2 18:15 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:53 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 4 1 3 20:56 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 3 1 2 18:25 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.