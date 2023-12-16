The New York Islanders, Mathew Barzal among them, meet the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Barzal's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Barzal has averaged 18:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Barzal has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 20 of 28 games this year, Barzal has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Barzal has an assist in 15 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Barzal goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Barzal has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 28 Games 3 32 Points 0 10 Goals 0 22 Assists 0

