The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Knies find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Knies has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.

Knies has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:52 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:17 Away W 3-2

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

