Will Matthew Knies Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 16?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Knies find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Knies stats and insights
- In five of 25 games this season, Knies has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Penguins this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.
- Knies has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Knies recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|W 3-2
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
