The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mattias Ekholm light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekholm stats and insights

  • In four of 26 games this season, Ekholm has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Panthers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • Ekholm's shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Ekholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:19 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:31 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:39 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:21 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:42 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 6-3

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

