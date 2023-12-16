Will Mattias Samuelsson light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have three shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 26:18 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-1 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 25:57 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:42 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:25 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:27 Away L 7-2

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

