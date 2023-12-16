When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Max Domi light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Domi stats and insights

Domi has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (three shots).

Domi has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 2.6% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Domi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:16 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:38 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:35 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 12:51 Away L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

