Should you bet on Michael McLeod to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

McLeod has no points on the power play.

McLeod's shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:50 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 9:03 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:09 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 15:07 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 2-1

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

